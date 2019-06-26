Cameroon: AFRIMA hosts stakeholders’ conference, as entry submissions close August 2

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will host music and culture industry stakeholders at a Stakeholders’ Conference on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Las Vegas VIP, Sable, Bonamoissadi, Douala, Cameroon.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Media Officer, Adetayo Adesokan Wednesday.

The AFRIMA-Cameroon conference will specifically reveal details of the

6th AFRIMA entry submission process and other programmes for the annual continental awards to effectively engage music talents and content creators who are key stakeholders and beneficiaries of the awarding process.

The 6th AFRIMA Entry Submissions that closes on Friday August

2, 2019, is open for entries to Artistes, Songwriters, Video Directors,

Producers, Dancers/Choreographers, DJs and un-recorded artistes of

African origin living on the continent and Diaspora.

According to the AFRIMA Regional Director, Central Africa, Mr. Ernest

Ewane, “AFRIMA is sharing the spirit of Pan-Africanism for greater

collaborations in culture, music and entertainment for sustainable

development in line with the African Union (AU) cultural agenda for

peace building, integration, democracy, economic advancement and youth social development.

The Conference will also focus on AFRIMA 2019 build-up events which

include Turn Up Africa Music Concert & Conference, the Adjudication

Process, the Nominees’ Announcement, Public Voting as well as the Main Awards Ceremony events such as the Africa Music Business Summit; the AFRIMA Music Village, and the Awards Night which comes up in November.

Expected to attend the event in Cameroon will be music professionals, creative experts, cultural industry practitioners, recording artistes, record labels, artiste managers, publishing companies, policy makers,

government officials, business and media practitioners in Cameroon and

neighbouring countries.

Some past AFRIMA winners and nominees from Cameroon are Stanley Enow (2015 winner, Best Male Artiste in Central Africa, and 2016 winner, Best Artiste in African Hip Hop), Charlotte Dipanda (2015 winner, Album of the Year, Best Artiste in African Contemporary, & Best Female in Central Africa), Montess (2017 winner, Best Female Artiste in Central Africa), Nde Ndifonka aka Wax Dey (2016 winner, Best Male Artiste in Central Africa), Daphne (2018 winner, Best Female Artiste in Central Africa), Locko (2017 winner, Best Male in

Central Africa), Salatiel, Magasco, and Mr. Leo amongst others.

The Cameroon event partners include Calabash, Las Vegas VIP, and Atalaku

Music.

In partnership with the African Union (AU), the All Africa Music Awards,

AFRIMA, is a music and cultural initiative developed to celebrate,

reward and showcase the rich musical heritage of Africa, stimulate

conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the

globe about the great potentials and values of the African culture and

artistic legacy for the purpose of creating jobs, reducing poverty,

calling attention of world leaders to Africa and promoting the positive

image of Africa to the world.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

