Calm down, your protest has been heard – Group tells youths

The No Alternative to Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 2019) has called on Nigerian youths to shelve their ongoing protests as their cries have been heard by the government and the whole World. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of the Group, Vincent Uba said that the protests had reached a peak and was now being hijacked by people with ulterior motives. He acknowledged that police brutalities had been persistent over the years and successive governments had paid lip service to quelling their high-handedness in spite of youths’ outcry over the years.

But in view of the sour dimension which the protest had taken with pockets of violent actions across the country, he stressed that it was time for the youth to calm down. “What started as a welcome development by Nigerian youths protesting the Nigerian police brutality has unfortunately now turned sour. “The #EndSars protest by the youth was no doubt a genuine cause that was acknowledged and appreciated by the government. “For the first time in Nigeria history, the youth rose up to condemn and protest an age long problem caused by an institution created to protect lives and property. “Such commendable peaceful protest has now turned to a violent condemnable protest that has resulted in the disruption of economic activities and destruction of lives and property.

“Ironically, innocent persons have become victims of brutality in the hands of hoodlums masquerading as this same youths protesting against police brutality. “Nigerian youths, we urge you to please “calm down” as hoodlums are capitalising on this protest to hijack same to rain havoc on the citizens who are on the same page with you. “For this, we urge you again, “calm down” and give government time to address the issues you have raised in the course of the peaceful protest,” he said. He pointed out that the nation had witnessed previous administrations where such protest would have been resisted by the government with strong force. Uba decried that some people had been fanning the embers of destabilisation of the Nigerian state, accusing some Nigerian politicians of wishing the violent protest to continue.

He stressed that the message of the youth had been delivered and as such it was time for the youth to exercise patience and wait for government action. “You have succeeded in delivering a salient message to the government, why not be patient and wait for results arising from its response? “Moderation is a virtue worthy of being displayed at this time. Do not act as if you are taking the government for granted or holding it to ransom,” he said. He commended the Lagos state governor for personally taking the complaints and demands of protesters to President Muhammadu Buhari. Uba insisted that the government was already acting on their demands and as such there was the need for the youth to be cautious. “I am confident that the Federal Government is on top of the problem trying to address it. “Note that if a large building is found to be defective and marked for demolition, you don’t just embark on pulling it down immediately without proper planning.

“It has to be pulled down in phases and gradually, otherwise you create catastrophes and cause more disasters. So,”calm down” Nigerian youths. “The President Muhammadu Buhari, and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, are humane individuals who are concerned about the issues in question and are programmatically doing something. “We already have enough problems at hand caused by Covid-19, adding more by paralysing economic activities with this persistent protest is not in our individual and national interests,” he said. (NAN)