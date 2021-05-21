An Islamic cleric, Mr Ahmed Zakariyah, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with governments, shun lawlessness and embrace peace for national development.

Zakariyah, of the Nosirulahi Il Fathi Society of Nigeria, Isolo Branch in Lagos State, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said that with patience, Nigerians would overcome all challenges including insecurity and economic hardship.

According to him, no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of lawlessness.

“All we need is to continue doing our lawful parts as responsible citizens.

“Violence and atrocities will not take the country anywhere.

“The people are the first line of security. We should volunteer information to authorities and shun any acts capable of escalating tension.

“We also need to moderate our expectations. No one has everything. Contentment is key to satisfaction,” he said.

The cleric appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its effort to combat insecurity and improve the wellbeing of the citizens.

Zakariyah called on security agencies to collaborate with neighbourhood guards for improved community policing.

“We need to be our brothers’ keepers; security of lives and property of the citizens should be our utmost priority,” he urged. (NAN).

