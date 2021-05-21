Calm down, all shall be well – cleric begs Nigerians

May 21, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



An Islamic cleric, Mr Ahmed Zakariyah, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with governments, shun lawlessness and embrace for national development.

Zakariyah, of  the Nosirulahi Il Fathi Society of Nigeria, Isolo Branch in Lagos State, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday  in Lagos.

He said that with patience, Nigerians would overcome all including insecurity and economic .

According to him, no meaningful development can take place  in an atmosphere of lawlessness.

“All need is to continue doing our lawful parts as responsible citizens.

“Violence and atrocities will take the country anywhere.

“The people are the first line of security. should volunteer information to authorities and shun any acts of escalating tension.

also need to moderate our expectations. No one everything. Contentment is key to satisfaction,” he said.

The cleric  appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with the  Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in effort  insecurity and the wellbeing of the citizens.

Zakariyah called security agencies to collaborate with neighbourhood guards for improved  community policing.

“We need to be our brothers’ keepers; security of lives and property of the citizens should be our utmost ,” he urged. (NAN).

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,