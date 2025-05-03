Calls for state of emergency in Zamfara ill-conceived- Group

The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has described the calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara as “politically motivated, ill-conceived, unwarranted, unpatriotic and unconstitutional”.

The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has described the calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara as “politically motivated, ill-conceived, unwarranted, unpatriotic and unconstitutional”.

The Executive Director of PAPSD, Dr Sani Shinkafi, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja also described the calls as calculated attempt to destabilise Zamfara.

He said that it was also planned to cause confusion and political upheavals in the state to undermine Gov. Dauda Lawal’s giant strides in transforming Zamfara from an agricultural- base to an industrial state.

He condemned those sponsoring youths to stage protests calling for a state of emergency in Zamfara as declared in Rivers, saying there was no comparison between the two states.

He said that the situation that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers was not applicable to Zamfara, even as Lawal was focused on fulfilling his campaign promises, with the support of most members of the State House of Assembly and citizens.

Shinkafi noted that Sections 188 and 189 of the 1999 constitution, as amended provided the procedure for the removal of a governor or deputy from office.

He added that Section 305 of the constitution also related to the power of the president to proclaim a state of emergency .

Shinkafi, the Patron, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council 2023, said it was obvious that Zamfara was not in a state of war to require a state of emergency.

“Compared to previous years, security in Zamfara State has significantly improved.

“Sadly, most of the videos and pictures of attacks circulating on social media were past attacks mischievously reposted to overheat the polity and undermine the visionary leadership of Gov. Lawal,” he said.

Shinkafi also noted that like other governors, Lawal had no constitutional power to deploy security agents if there was a security breach in any part of the state.

“The appellation of chief security officers of their states is merely ceremonial.

“It is an aspect of the constitution that should be amended to give powers to governors to deploy security agents to curb insecurity in their states,” he said.

Shinkafi urged President Bola Tinubu and the military high command to quickly address the security breach as previously done.

He commended the military personnel for their efforts and urged the Federal Government to motivate them and provide necessary weapons to defeat the enemies.

He also urged Lawal to summon an emergency security summit in the state involving security chiefs, religious leaders, traditional rulers, local government chairmen and civil society organisations to chart the way forward.

“This will further guarantee public safety and order, and forestall the security breach witnessed recently at Kaura Namoda.

“The PAPSD further urged the Zamfara State House of Assembly to quickly resolve the issues that led to the suspension of nine members to enable them to discharge their constitutional duties to their constituencies.

“As democrats, they should apply a political solution to issues, resolve them and move the state forward,” he said. (NAN)