Calls for National Chairman Resignation: Nasarawa APC supports Gov. Sule’s condemnation

By Awayi Kuje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for condemning calls for the resignation or removal of the party’s National Chairman Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the state Chairman, Dr John Mamman, on Wednesday in Lafia.

Mamman described the governor’s bold step as worthy of commendation and a demonstration of uncommon leadership qualities.

He said that Sule, who is the party leader in the state, vehemently rejected the call in the interest of fairness.

“And considering the successes recorded by the party in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in the country,” the statement said.

The chairman equally suppirted the governor in describing the move to remove the national chairman as untimely, unnecessary and disrespectful to Nasarawa State and the North Central zone.

Mamman also lauded the ZLP Governorship Candidate in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Umar Aliyu-Akwe, for stepping down for Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s re-election.

He called on the people of the state to come out enmasse to vote for Sule and all APC House of Assembly candidates on Saturday for continuity and progress of the state. (NAN)