Calls for Buhari’s resignation unnecessary, distracting – BMO

“It is also to be noted that the president had in his determination to wipe out the insurgency and restore peace and development to the Northeast region deepened security and non-security collaboration with neighbouring Governments and enlisted the support of the global community to equip the military with modern weaponry.

“Today the insurgency has been decimated to the point that they have now resorted to using guerrilla tactics and mostly restricted their nefarious activities to the fringes of the Lake Chad region. We dare say that this administration has recorded milestones in fighting the insurgents and ensuring an improved livelihood for affected populations.

“While we commiserate with the families of the victims of the Zabarmari attack, it is important to counsel sociocultural groups not to hide under the cover of freedom of speech to inject their distorted and toxic narratives into the open space, especially as it concerns national security, to avoid creating fear and hopelessness among the populace.