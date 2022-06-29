Call to arm in Zamfara: Group supports military’s position against move

Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), a non-partisan group has urged Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army’s position that it is not right for citizens to carry arms for self defence.

The Convener of UAG, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Zamfara state government had in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, on Saturday directed residents to arm themselves against bandits.

The directive was, however, faulted by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor on Monday.

According to Irabor, the call is not right as the armed forces and other security agencies are combat ready to handle the security challenges.

Aigbedion said the CDS and the military were very much aware of the dangerous consequences of allowing citizens to bear arms.

He said that allowing citizens to carry arms would also affect the success of the 2023 general elections, saying politicians would use the opportunity to arm thugs.

According to him, people may not be aware of the dangers associated with allowing the citizens to bear arms.

“The armed forces of Nigeria are privileged to have all information and we should allow them sort out the security challenges.

“Allowing people to start carrying arms may likely deepen the security challenges and take it to uncontrollable levels.

“The Nigerian military has so far shown capacity in dealing with the security challenges. Politicians should not be allowed to compound the situation,” he said.

Aigbedion also agreed with the position of some lawyers in the country who described the directive by Zamfara state government as unlawful. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

