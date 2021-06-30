Call Ngige to order, APC Northern Youths’ Forum tells Party Leadership

The Northern Youths Forum of the All Progressive Congress, APC has accused the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige of playing a double standards capable of undermining the chances of the ruling party in the forthcoming governorship election of Anambra state.

In a communique issued after the Extraordinary Emergency meeting in Abuja, the forum’s protem charman, AbdulFattah Usman Kaoje, noted with dismay how Ngige, a serving minister, is allegedly “consciously working to scuttle the party’s golden opportunity to make additional inroad in the South East.”

“We are aware of Ngige’s grand design to sabotage this epic opportunity APC got to consolidate its supremacy in the region” the Forum said.

The Forum claimed that Ngige’s latest move come after his failure as Labour, “with many vital institutions on strike, despite the efforts of President Muhammad Buhari to revamp Nigeria’s economy and securing the nation from the scourge of insecurity, Ngige is busy playing treacherous games to scuttle APC from consolidation.”

The chairman of the APC primary election panel and governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, announced the outcome of the poll at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, Awka, early on Sunday.

“While Governor Abiodun has certified the results as valid and the exercise as transparent, devoid of any rancour, yet Ngige is busy complaining, because his interest is not the progress of APC.

“We are calling on Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni to halt this sinister moves by Ngige. Already we are in the know about the nocturnal meetings he held with some officials of the opposition party ..,” the protem Chairman explained further.

The forum also called on the president and leadership of APC to whip Ngige into line or to ease him out of his post because his continued presence as a minister is inimical to the party’s progress in the South East.

The Anambra State governorship is scheduled to hold on November, 2021, after the expiration of Governor Willy Obiano’s two terms in office.

The major contenders in the election are Senator Andy Uba of APC, former CBN governor, Charles Soludo of APGA, while Valentine Ozigbo is flying the PDP flag.

Ngige has not responded to the Forum’s allegations as at press time.

