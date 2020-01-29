Call ICPC to order, group urges AGF Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami should caution ICPC to desist from witch-hunting Pinnacle Communications Limited to safeguard the image of the Federal Government.

“The continued loud silence of the Attorney General over the attempted invasion of Pinnacle’s premises without just cause creates an impression of Federal Government support for unlawful excesses of its agency”, a statement by pro-democracy group Decency in Governance said.

The group said the Attorney General was grossly negligent in remaining mute over “such an outrageous abuse of power” by the ICPC.

The group recalled that the ICPC initially denied involvement but later admitted that it was acting on the instructions of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Pinnacle Communications has since denied the tax evasion hoax with categorical affirmation of compliance.

“We ought to have heard of a query or sanction or clarification distancing government from such witchunting activities”, the group remarked.

It urged the AGF as the number one law officer to view ICPC’s action as an extrajudicial attempt to scare away people in view of its pending suit against Pinnacle Communications Limited.