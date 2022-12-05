Call for Submissions for Creative Non-Fiction Literary Travelogue

Bookdoctors Ventures Publishing Lagos, with its project editors- Sunny Ayewanu and Uzor Maxim

Uzoatu, is calling on Writers to submit individual essays on their unique and extraordinary international

travel experiences, inspired by works of literature and personal quest to explore or consolidate their

world views, hopes and aspirations

We view Literary Travelogue, as distinct from mere travel reportage, in the best tradition of great prose

writing:

vivid imagination, fluid narration, descriptive power, explicit scenery and brilliant dialogue,

these interspersed with humour or sarcasm, enthusiasm or indifference, relief or despair, joy or sadness,

fulfillment or disillusionment and perhaps with eventual tour de force or tragic denouement

In selecting, we shall also pay close attention to the contributors’ thoughts, beliefs and actions,

emanating from their historical, socio-cultural and educational backgrounds and how these factors

reflect positively or otherwise in their external relationships with the global community

Yes, ‘global community’. At no time in world history has the term become more meaningful than now, in

this hyper information age pivoted by the internet and smartphones that make audio, visual and virtual

connections all pervading.

But surprisingly, on the flip side, many people across borders still retain their individuality, ignorance,

prejudice and distrust despite the enormous goodwill this globalization offers

This anthology when published will be the first of its kind in Nigeria where we envisage its introduction

to readers will further interrogate creative non-fiction literary travelogue as a genre worthy of scholarly

attention

ELIGIBILITY

Submission is free, open to new and established Nigerian Writers at home and in the diaspora. Other

African Writers who have lived in Nigeria and share same/similar cultural bond and experiences are

eligible

FORMAT

The anthology will be published in both print and digital formats in 2023.

One single entry is acceptable

per author, written in English, an original and previously unpublished essay of between 2,000 to 3,000

words. However, we may accept previously published essay which the author has revised with a new

title, to align with the criteria for inclusion in this anthology, but that should be indicated by the author

in a cover letter on the body of the email.

The essay, type-written in MS word, with the name of the author below the title page, should be sent as

attachment to [email protected]

Include your brief profile (with address, phone number and email below the profile), a postcard photo,

each as separate attachment with the essay