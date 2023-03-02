Call for INEC Chairman’s resignation misplaced -CPS

The call on INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to resign has been described as misplaced.

This assertion was made Tuesday by Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC Chairman, while reacting to the call by Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party for Yakubu to resign his position during the collation of presidential election results.

He said, “The call by the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Democratic Party on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign is misplaced. The allegation by Dino Melaye that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties is unfounded and irresponsible.

“At the same time, contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair and credible process.

“There are laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied about the outcome of an election. Such procedures do not include calling on the INEC Chairman to resign or for the election to be cancelled.

The media aide added, “To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable.

“The 2023 General election processes are in their final stages of completion. It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidences to pursue their cases.”