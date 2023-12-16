Caleb Danladi Foundation donates writing materials to 10 schools in Kaduna

The Caleb Danladi Foundation has distributed no fewer than 10,000 exercise books and other writing materials in 10 primary and secondary schools across Kaduna State.

The beneficiary schools included LEA Primary School Ungwan Zuma, Jaba LGA; LEA Primary School Ungwan Kifi, Jaba LGA; LEA Primary School Kugyama Madaci, Jaba LGA; LEA Primary School Ungwan Rana, Jaba LGA Kaduna State.

LEA Primary School Ungwan Mailafiya, Jama’a LGA; UBEC Primary School Nganduro, Kwoi. Jaba LGA; LGEA primary school Kogoh; Government Girls Secondary School, Unguwar Sarki and Ali Dogo Primary School, Unguwar Shanu.

Speaking to newsmen during the distribution exercise on Thursday, the Program Director of the Foundation, Umar Bala-Babayaro, stressed that the foundation was dedicated to implementing continuous initiatives that promote education and empower prospective leaders

He said: “Witnessing the expressions of joy on the countenances of these intelligent and enthusiastic young individuals as they were presented with their exercise books was genuinely heartening.

“Education is a potent instrument, and we firmly uphold the principle that every child is entitled to the chance to acquire knowledge and flourish.”

“Over the years, Caleb Danladi Foundation has been rendering great service to humanity, especially the needy and the indigents, granting an helping hand through empowerment, education support, cash donations and renovations of schools across kaduna state, aims at bringing ease to commoners.

“Our societies are in dire need of more people like Caleb Bako Danladi, people with ability to recognize the need and demostrate zeal, courage and strong-drive to bridge the need through provision of essential instruments to ease the suffering of the masses,” Mr Bala-Babayo added.

Usman Yakubu, one of the beneficiaries, expressed his gratitude to the foundation, saying: “I’m so happy that I was given this book. I need book and my parent said they don’t have money now. Thank you Caleb Danladi foundation.”

Another beneficiary, Jamila Haruna, said: My books have torn now and I have a new book. Thank you Caleb Danladi Foundation.”

For Nura Muhammad, his prayers benefiting from the gesture were to be like the founder of the foundation, Caleb Danladi Bako, for his philanthropy.

