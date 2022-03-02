Calabar varsity gets new librarian

By George Odok

The Governing Council of the University of Calabar has approved the appointment of Prof. Aniebiet Inyang-Ntui as the new librarian of the institution.



This is contained in a letter signed by Mr Gabriel Egbe, the Registrar of the University on Wednesday in Calabar.

Egbe said that the appointment took effect as from Feb. 24 and it was for a period of five years.



He said that Inyang-Ntui was appointed based on her performance at the interview conducted on Feb. 24.



“As the university librarian, she will be responsible to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, for the administration of the university library,” he said. (NAN)

