Calabar garment factory to produce 10,000 costume for 2021 green carnival

The Central Planning Committee for the Cross River 2021 Green Carnival says it has contracted the Calabar Garment Factory to produce about 10,000 costume for the carnival billed for July 27.

The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Eric Anderson, disclosed this on Friday in Calabar while briefing journalists on preparations for the carnival.

He said that the theme for the carnival was “Go Green,” adding that it was in line with the state government’s resolve to replenish the degraded forest.

“We are looking at 10,000 costume to be used, the bulk of which will be produced by our own Calabar garment factory.

“We need to go green to replenish our degraded forest stock, enhance aesthetics and by extension, mitigate climate change,” he said.

According to him, the green carnival was a programme aimed at creating awareness in the citizenry to imbibe the culture of tree planting.

The commissioner further disclosed that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state were expected to participate in the carnival.

“In the light of this, we are collaborating with the state Ministry of Health to provide guidlines for observing COVID-19 safety protocols during the carnival,” he said.

Anderson, who is the co-Chairman of the committee said that the carnival would be staged in Calabar, the state capital, and all the 18 local government areas of the state.

He enjoined the media and the people of Cross River to participate en masse in the carnival, plant trees and nurture them.

Speaking, Mr Bette Obi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Afforestation/Biodiversity, said arrangements had been concluded to source for the tree seedlings within the state.

Obi said that the tree planting was in line with the governor’s vision of growing five million trees annually.

“Although this target has not been achieved, a lot has been done. Last year, we planted 100,000 trees and this year’s carnival will surely add to what we already have on ground,” he said. (NAN)

