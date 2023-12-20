Calabar Carnival: NSCDC deploys 1800 personnel in C’River

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) says no fewer than 1,800 personnel will be deployed across the state during the yuletide as well as the annual Calabar carnival.

The state Commandant, Charles Brown, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday.

Brown said that the personnel would include the intelligent and tactical units of the security agency.

The commandant said that the deployment was to ensure the security of lives and property before, during and after the festive period.

He said that attention would be paid to public spaces such as markets, worship centers, gardens, tourist locations and other recreational facilities.

“In view of the festive season (Christmas & Carnival) which usually comes with the influx of visitor within and outside the state and country, the NSCDC will ensure lives and properties are safe and secured.

“I assure all and sundry of safety while encouraging them to go about their businesses without fear of molestation as the command is working round the clock to ensure adequate security.

“I wish all Christian faithfuls, visitors, and all residing in Cross River a Merry Christmas as well as enjoining them to preach peace which is the exemplary life of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he stated. (NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

