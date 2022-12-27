Calabar carnival incident: Ayade orders arrest of driver on the run

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has expressed sadness over the incident that claimed seven lives during the Bikers Carnival at the ongoing Calabar carnival on Tuesday.

The governor made this known in a statement through his Special Adviser on media, Mr Christian Ita.

The incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into onlookers during the day five of the annual carnival.

The statement said that Ayade was devasted by the incident and directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who was on the run.

While sympathising with the victims of the accident and their families, the governor, ordered immediate investigation to unravel how the motorist beat security barricades to have access to the routes which were closed to the public.

Ita said the governor also directed the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers parade in honour of the victims of the accident.

While promising to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book, Ayade however, sued for calm.

NAN reports that seven persons died while 29 sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident. (NAN)