CAFEi celebrates World Savings Day, promotes savings culture

Consumer Awareness and Financial Enlightenment Initiative (CAFEi) on Thursday called for an enhanced savings habit for financial security and independence.

CAFEi President, Mrs Debola Osibogun, made the call in a statement in Lagos ahead of the World Savings Day celebration.

The World Savings Day is an annual event instituted to increase public awareness on the importance of savings for both individual and national economies around the world.

It is a day observed in most countries on Oct. 31 to promote the importance of savings and restore people’s confidence in banks.