CAFEi celebrates World Savings Day, promotes savings culture

Consumer Awareness and Financial Enlightenment Initiative (CAFEi) on Thursday called for an enhanced savings habit for financial security and independence.
CAFEi President, Mrs Debola Osibogun, made the call in a statement in Lagos ahead of the World Savings Day celebration.
The World Savings Day is an annual event instituted to increase public awareness on the importance of savings for both individual and national economies around the world.
It is a day observed in most countries on Oct. 31 to promote the importance of savings and restore people’s confidence in banks.
Osibogun said that good savings habit combined with budgeting would make children to develop financial discipline from young age.
“Good savings’ culture early in life is a foundation for financial security,” she said.
Osibogun said that CAFEi would be hosting a webinar as part of its activities designed to celebrate the World Savings Day.
She said the event themed: “Savings Culture: A must for a Secure Future,’’ was aimed at increasing awareness amongst children on the importance of savings.
The webinar will be featuring reputable educationists and financial experts including Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education Lagos State; Mrs Tabitha Wilson, Director of Art at St. Francis College Letchworth, UK; Mr Ikemefula Nwachukwu, Head, Personal Banking, FirstBank, among others.
CAFEi is a non-profit organisation focused on research, enlightenment and advocacy for consumer protection.
CAFEi’s primary objective is to aid consumers in making safe, accurate and informed decisions on goods and services in all facets, including the banking and finance industry. (NAN)
