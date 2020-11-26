CAFCC: Rivers United Players, Officials Undergo Covid-19 Test

Ahead of the CAF Confederation’s cup preliminary round 1st leg tie against Futuro Kings FC on Saturday in Equatorial Guinea, all Rivers United’ players and officials have undertaken the mandatory Covid-19 test.The results of the test expected to be released today will determine those who are free to embark on the tip to Equatorial Guinea for the 1st leg tie.The General Manager of Rivers United Chief Dr Okey Kpalukwu is optimistic that the great support from the Rivers State Government, the high spirit and winning mentality as exhibited by the team in the build up to this weekend’s game will be a catalyst to securing a decent result.
“I want to thank our number one supporter, The Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSR, POS. for his tremendous support in ensuring all we need is provided. I thank the Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports Sir Honour Sirawoo for their continuous support.”
“I am excited by the spirit of the players and their sense of dedication and commitment. We have shown overtime that we can get the job done. Our mission is go there and get a decent result. We want to make the 2nd leg as easy as possible for us,” revealed the General ManagerRivers United is expected to depart Port Harcourt on Friday by chartered flight to the city of Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea for Saturday’ fixture
