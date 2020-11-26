CAFCC: Rivers United Players, Officials Undergo Covid-19 Test

Ahead of the CAF Confederation’s cup preliminary round 1st leg tie against Futuro Kings FC on Saturday in Equatorial Guinea, all Rivers United’ players and officials have undertaken the mandatory Covid-19 test.

The results of the test expected to be released today will determine those who are free to embark on the tip to Equatorial Guinea for the 1st leg tie.

The General Manager of Rivers United Chief Dr Okey Kpalukwu is optimistic that the great support from the Rivers State Government, the high spirit and winning mentality as exhibited by the team in the build up to this weekend’s game will be a catalyst to securing a decent result.