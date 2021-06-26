CAF says media should be free to report football matches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says there is the need for the media to be free to report matches on the continent without fear or favour.

Alexandre Siewe, CAF’s of Communications, statement said football authorities on the continent must therefore take appropriate actions to ensure the independence of the media.

“CAF reaffirms the independence of the media to report on matches without fear or favour.

“There must be respect for the media working , as well as the protection of journalists covering matches,” he said.

The CAF stated that the Confederation noted an incident which took place on during the Ghana Premier League fixture between Asante Kotoko and Karela United.

During the match, supporters entered the media working area and got involved physical scuffle with a media representative, Andy Abraham Mantey.

“CAF condemns the incident and for respect of media working and also protection of journalists covering matches.

“We want the authorities to take appropriate actions,” he said.(NAN)

