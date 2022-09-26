CAF disqualifies Volcan Club de Moroni from Champions League

The Interclub Organising Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified Volcan Club de Moroni from the ongoing 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club from Comoros were disqualified after they failed to arrive and honour their Champions League first preliminary round fixture.

They were to play against hosts La Passe FC of Seychelles.

After the conclusion of the preliminary first round matches, their case was brought before the committee which went on to apply the competition’s Regulations, basing its decision on Article IX 10.5

.

The Article reads: “It is the duty of the visiting team to organise its travel arrangements in a way that permits it to arrive in the venue of the match at a reasonable time ahead of the scheduled date of the match.”

NAN reports that La Passe FC have now automatically progressed to the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.(NAN)

