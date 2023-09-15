CAF Cup: Insurance upbeats as Obaseki leads stakeholders’ support

By Usman Aliyu

Support for Bendel Insurance FC of Benin against the RSB FC of Morocco has gathered momentum as Gov. Godwin Obaseki leads stakeholders to cheer up the team in their CAF Confederation Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The highly-anticipated continent encounter is slated for Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, with the return leg in Morocco a week later.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria’ side secured their spot in the second round of the qualifiers after an impressive first and second-leg performance against the Aso Chlef of Algeria.

Yussuff Alli, Chairman, Edo Sports Commission, told newsmen speaking in Benin City on Friday that the governor would be leading all members of the state Executive Council to the game.

Alli also disclosed that the governor has mobilised members of the state House of Assembly and other sport enthusiasts to give maximum moral support to the players.

According to him, the governor will be at the forefront to lead supporters to the stadium.

“He has given the team all the needed support. They are not lacking anything in terms of moral and kind support.

“All things have been put in place to mobilise people’s support within and outside Benin metropolis for the team’s victory.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that Insurance football club progress from this preliminary stage to the group stage, which is the money spinning stage,” he said.

Alli announced that free buses had been assigned to strategic locations in the state to transport supporters to the stadium, while over 15,000 free tickets would be given to supporters.

The governor, the sports commission chairman said, would as usual give free jerseys to five former players of the football club as part of efforts to give them sense of belonging and motivation.

“As part of this mobilisation, free bus services would be offered across 12 different locations of the city to take supporters and fans to and from the stadium on match day, utilising the services of the States’ transport company, ECTS,” he added.

He, however, enjoined the people of the state to take advantage of the offer by the governor, who is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the 12,000 capacity stadium is filled to the brim to support and cheer the team to victory. (NAN)

