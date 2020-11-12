CAF Cup: Ganduje appoints committee for Kano Pillars FC

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appointed a 12-member committee ‎to guide Kano Pillars to a successful outing in the forthcoming 2020 to 2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

Kano Pillars will play its first leg of the tournament against ‎AS Jaraaf FC of Senegal on Nov. 29, at Stade Demba Diop, Dakar.

Mr Idris Malikawa, the Media Officer of the club, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.‎

The governor also charged the committee members to use their experiences in discharging the mandate given to them.

‎

The deputy governor, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, will serve as the chairman of the committee while the chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, Ibrahim Galadima will serve as vice chairman.‎

‎

Other members are Chairman Kano Pillars, Alhaji Surajo Shuaibu, Alhaji Habibu Dukawa, state commissioner of sports Kabiru Lakwaya as well as Chairman committee on Sports in the state Assembly Alhaji Nura Rano.‎

Others are Hajiya Surayya Aminu, Alhaji Kabiru Baita, Alhaji Ibrahim Mu’azzam, while chairman Kano State Football Association Alhaji Sharif Ahlan to served as coordinator.