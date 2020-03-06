CAF confirms receipt of 3 bids for 2019/2020 inter-club finals

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the receipt of bids from three member Associations during the Feb. 11 to Feb. 20 timeline to host the 2019/20 inter-club finals.

A statement on the website of the continental football governing body on Friday said Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia bidded to host the CAF Champions League 2019/2020.

Morocco alone bidded to host the CAF Confederation Cup 2019/2020.

It added that the bids would be reviewed and evaluated by CAF First Vice-President, Omari Selemani.

“Guided by the Technical Specifications the ad hoc committee chaired by CAF First Vice-President Selemani, CAF will review and evaluate the received bids taking into consideration key facilities such as infrastructure, accommodation, medical amongst others.

“A final decision is expected to be made by the CAF Emergency Committee on March 12.

The CAF Executive Committee at its meeting in June 2019 decided on a single match as against the two-legged encounter obtainable before. (NAN)