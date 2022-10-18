CAF Confederation Cup: Nigerian clubs draw north African opposition again

By Olawale Alabi

The draw for the additional second preliminary round of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup took place on Tuesday in Cairo, with the two Nigerian clubsides drawing north African opposition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers United and Plateau United had lost to north African opponents in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round last weekend.

While Rivers United lost 2-7 aggregate to defending champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Plateau United lost on away goal rule after a 2-2 draw with Esperance of Tunisia.

In the CAF Confederation Cup’s second preliminary round also, Kwara United of Ilorin lost to another north African side, RS Berkane of Morocco on the away goal rule after a 3-3 draw.

Earlier, Nigeria’s fourth club on the continent in the 2022/2023 season, Remo Stars of Ikenne, had lost out 1-2 aggregate in the first preliminary round to FAR Rabat of Morocco.

With the second preliminary round losers in the CAF Champions League dropping into the CAF Confederation Cup additional second preliminary round, both Rivers United and Plateau United got a second chance.

The Port Harcourt-based Rivers United will now host El Nasr of Libya in the first leg match scheduled for Nov. 2, while the Libyan side will host them on Nov. 9.

Also, Plateau United of Jos will host Al Akhder of Libya in their first leg game, while the latter will host them in the second leg.

If they advance after the two matches, they will join 14 other winners in the draw for the competition’s group stage.

Meanwhile, the draw for the additional second preliminary round has thrown up another Moroccan-Tunisian clash between defending champions RS Berkane and US Monastir.

Other interesting pairings will see TP Mazembe of DR Congo facing Royal AM FC of South Africa, and South African side Marumo Gallants locking horns with Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya.

An Ivorian team is sure to be in the group stage as ASEC Mimosas will take on SC Gagnoa in an Ivorian derby.

Togo’s ASKO face an uphill task as they meet three-time winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, just as Young Africans of Tanzania face a daunting task against Club Africain of Tunisia.

There could well be a Congolese duel in this round, with FC St Eloi Lupopo facing the winners of the AS Vita Club/RC Kadiogo pairing.

The clash between Primeiro de Agosto of Angola and AS Real Bamako of Mali, and the one featuring Cape Town City of South Africa and USM Alger of Algeria will also bring up exciting encounters.

The full fixtures

AS Vita Club/RC Kadiogo vs FC St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) vs AS Real Bamako (Mali)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs Royal AM FC (South Africa)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Future FC (Egypt)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) vs SC Gagnoa (Cote d’Ivoire)

Djoliba AC (Mali) vs AS FAR (Morocco)

Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) vs Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASKO de Kara (Togo) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Club Africain (Tunisia)

Flambeau du Centre (Burundi) vs DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

Rivers United (Nigeria) vs El Nasr (Libya)

US Monastir (Tunisia) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Cape Town City (South Africa) vs USM Alger (Algeria)

AS Nigelec (Niger) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

La Passe FC (Seychelles) vs Diables Noirs (Congo)

Plateau United (Nigeria) vs Al Akhder (Libya)

The first leg matches will be played on Nov. 2, while the second leg matches are scheduled for Nov. 9.(NAN)

