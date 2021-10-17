CAF Confederation Cup: Kalu commends Enyimba FC for outstanding performance

Former Governor of Abia state and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Dr Orji Kalu, has described the 1-0 victory of Enyimba football club of Aba at the Confederation of Africa (CAF) cup competition as well-deserved and commendable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enyimba on Saturday recorded a precious away win in the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup’s second preliminary round first leg match.

Cyril Olisema scored from the penalty spot three minutes from time to give Enyimba the win over Senegal’s ASC Diambars in Thies.

The former Governor, under whose administration Enyimba FC won the CAF competition in 2003 and 2004, stressed that sports was a unifying factor, and government at all levels must support grassroots sports development for the sake of national development.

While applauding Enyimba for its professionalism and dexterity, Kanu called for the sustenance of the team’s performance in future competitions.

In a goodwill message to the football team, the soccer enthusiast noted that the players and officials of the team deserved commendation for their outstanding performance in the competition.

He said” I join football lovers across Abia state, and Nigeria in general, to celebrate the well deserved victory of Enyimba FC against Diambars FC in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) competition.

“The team had an outstanding performance in the competition. I salute the Enyimba FC for their display of skills.

“In future competitions, I have no doubt in the capacity of the players and officials to sustain the feat”, Sen. Kalu said. (NAN)

