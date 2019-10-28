CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba secure 2-0 home win over TS Galaxy of South Africa

Enyimba International of Aba on Sunday secured a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy of South Africa in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs in Aba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the win boosted their chances of making it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba took the lead in the seventh minute through Victor Mbaoma, who slotted the ball home after he was set up by Abdulrahman Bashir.

Substitute Martins Usule netted the second goal for the home team on the hour mark.

TS Galaxy, however gave a good account of themselves in Aba courtesy of their attractive passing game.

The South African second division outfit were denied a goal late in the game by Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai.

The return leg will be played next week in South Africa with the overall winners advancing to the group stage of the Confederation Cup.(NAN)