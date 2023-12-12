Tuesday, December 12, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectCAF Awards : Tinubu hails Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie for awards
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSports

CAF Awards : Tinubu hails Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie for awards

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
46

 President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, on winning the CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year award.

This is contained in a statement of Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The President also celebrated the remarkable achievements of Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who clinched the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of  the Year for the sixth time.

Also, celebrated by the President is Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year, as well as the Super Falcons for emerging the Women’s National Team of the Year.

The President commended the trio for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages, and for being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent.

”Watching the great ambassadors of Nigeria stand atop the podium as the African Footballers of the Year, in the men and women categories, on Monday night in Marrakesh, Morocco, has strengthened our belief that with hard work.

”I commend Victor and Asisat for not forgetting their roots and days of humble beginnings in the game they love so much and for acknowledging the role of indigenous coaches in shaping their careers.

”I join all Nigerian fans in praying that this well-deserved honour will be the beginning of a continued journey filled with success, triumphs, and the fulfilment of all your footballing dreams,” the President said.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Previous article
Squash: Winning our first match good for us, Ajagbe  says
Next article
Mutfwang applauds Sheyin over appointment as NAN EIC
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.