CAF awards: NSC hails Lookman, Nnadozie, others

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Nigeria international players, Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie, as well as the Super Falcons on their triumphs at the 2024 CAF Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awards was held in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday evening.

It was an evening of glitz and glamour, as Nigeria was celebrated on multiple occasions clinching team and individual honours.

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman won the converted CAF Player of the Year award.

Chairman of the NSC, Malam Shehu Dikko stated that the awards will serve as a motivation for the nation to continue to do more until it reaches the summit of the beautiful game.

“I congratulate all our winners on the night, especially Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

“These awards are a testament of the hard work a lot of people are putting in, and it comes at a time when Nigerian sports is experiencing a new wave of growth and rejuvenation.

“It will only energise us to do more and get better because we have high aspirations to reach greater heights,” he said.

NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, described Lookman’s coronation as the 2024 CAF Player of the Year as a well-deserved victory that will ignite positive momentum for Nigerian sports.

Olopade who was live at the Awards in Marrakech hailed the 27-year old Nigerian player for being a good ambassador.

“Lookman’s win cannot be questioned, as he rose above all his peers on the continent,” Olopade stated.

NAN reports that Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman won the CAF Player of the Year award, just one year after Victor Osimhen conquered the continent in 2023.

Lookman led Nigeria’s Super Eagles to the 2023 AFCON final, where the team narrowly lost to host, Côte d’Ivoire.

He went on to lift the Europa League trophy with Atalanta few months later, scoring a hattrick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen to make history.

The Nigerian forward beat strong contenders, including Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa), to claim the prestigious award.

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, emerged as goalkeeper of the year for the second straight year after an impressive 2024.

Across 28 games, Nnadozie kept an impressive 10 clean sheets, reinforcing her reputation as one of the top goalkeepers in women’s football.

Also, Nigeria’s Super Falcons were crowned the Women’s National Team of the Year yet again, underscoring the team’s dominance of the women’s game in Africa.

In the CAF best XI of the year, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman made the Men’s Best XI, while Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale, and Michelle Alozie made the Women’s Best XI.(NAN)