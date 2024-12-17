CAF awards: NSC hails Lookman, Nnadozie, others

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigeria’s Atalanta of Italy forward and Super Eagles goal poacher, Ademola Lookman for winning the CAF

By Kingsley Okoye

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigeria’s Atalanta of Italy forward and Super Eagles goal poacher, Ademola Lookman for winning the CAF Men’s Player of the Year Award.

Akpabio stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh in Abuja on Tuesday.

He also congratulated the Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie for emerging as the Women’s Goal Keeper of the Year.

The senate president hailed the National female team, Super Falcons for winning the Women’s National Team of the Year Award.

He extolled Lookman’s exceptional skills and prowess.

“I wish to congratulate one of our finest footballers and an international superstar, Ademola Lookman on his well-deserved win as the CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

“This prestigious award is a testament to Lookman’s hard work, dedication, and exceptional skills on the football pitch.

“I would also like to celebrate our amiable and talented Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who has won the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

“Her outstanding performance is an inspiration to young Nigerian girls who aspire to excel in sports.

“Furthermore, I commend the Super Falcons for emerging as the Women’s National Team of the Year. This achievement demonstrates the team’s resilience, teamwork, and commitment to excellence,“`he said.

He said the awards are not only a proud moment for Nigerian football but also a reflection of the nation’s rich sporting talent.

“We are honoured to have such exceptional athletes representing Nigeria on the global stage.

“The Senate and in deed the National Assembly under my leadership, will continue to support sports through enabling laws and adequate appropriations to harness all the hidden talents in the country.

“Once again, I congratulate Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons on their remarkable achievements,”he said.(NAN)