CAF Awards: Football enthusiasts extol Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie

Some football enthusiasts in Enugu on Tuesday extoled the Nigerian trio of Victor Oshimen, Asisat Oshoala, and Chiamaka Nnadozie for winning the 2023 CAF Men’s and Women’s African Footballer of the Year awards.

The news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, Oshoala won the women footballer of the year; Oshimen picked the men award while Nnadozie won the goalkeeper of the year award on Monday night.

NAN reports that the Super Falcons won the Women national team of the year to make it a memorable year for the country`s football in Marakech, Morocco.

The Chairman Enugu State Football Association, Tony Ugwu said the awards showed the evolution of Nigerian football after all these years.

“All the awards are significant, however those of Osimhen and Nnadozie gave me joy and one of the greatest attributes of Osimhen is his zeal, passion and consistency,” he said.

Uchenna Orji, chairman Rangers Supporters Club said the trio of Osimen, Ashoala, and Nnaedozie clinched those titles due to hard work.

According to him, the award came as the result of dedication and focus on their goals and it is a welcome development.

“It signifies individual growth in football in Nigeria; I hope it will have a good impact on the National team as the Super Eagles are presently struggling.

“I hope this award won by Osimhen will boost the courage of the team to soar higher at the upcoming African cup of Nations in January,”he said.

Orji said the awards showed that Nigeria is gradually coming back to reckoning in African football once more.

“If CAF had not given it to Osimhen then, I will say there was a foul play,”Orji said.

Coach Anistar Izuikem of Coal City United, said the four awards signified the level of talents scattered in this great country called Nigeria.

Izuikem commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the time and resources they are investing in our women football.

“The award that gives me joy the most is the Men best player which had eluded the country for 24 years after Kanu Nwanktwo won it last,” the gaffer said.

He said that Oshimen would find it difficult to retain the award next year because of the competition from other countries, adding that it was a good outing.(NAN)

By Nicholas Obisike

