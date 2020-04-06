CACOVID relief fund hits N21.5bn – CBN

The Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has so far realsied about N21.588 billion to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update of the contribution as at April 6, was made known in a document released by Mr Isaac Okorafor, Director, Communications of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja on Monday.

The document showed that Modupe and Florunsho Alakija, Mike Adenuga and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) made donation of one billion naira each.

The CBN and Aliko Dangote were so far the highest contributors of two billion naira each.

Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated one billion naira each to the fund.

Also Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd made N500 million donation.

It will also be recalled that Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Limited contributed N200 million among others. (NAN)