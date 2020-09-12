CACOVID palliatives: Kebbi Govt. targets 38,047 households in 21 LGAs – Commissioner

Share the news













Kebbi Government says 38,047 households across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state will benefit from the 2020 CACOVID food relief distribution in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafar Muhammed, who is also State Chairman, Committee on COVID-19, stated this on Saturday during the official inauguration of food relief distribution to local government areas at Kalgo in Kalgo LGA.

Muhammad said,” We want to categorically draw the attention of the chairmen and the committees that will carry out the distribution at the local government levels that, they should make sure distributions and guidelines, which have been attached to the directive are adhered to.

“So, we hope that the exercise will alleviate the sufferings of our people.

“This support is to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic properly; hence, we are expecting that this distribution, at the end of the day, will assist our people,” he said.

He disclosed that the food relief items comprised bags of rice, pasta, refined salt, maize flour and noodles among others.

“The items will be distributed to chairmen of each LGA, while they too will supervise distributions at the ward and community levels,” the commissioner said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Hassan-Shallah, warned council chairmen against failure to adhere to guidelines and misuse of the items.

He said: “I am telling you here today that there is no local government chairman that said he didn’t have facilities to ensure distribution of these palliatives successfully.

“The state government has provided enabling environment to all chairmen to take these items to their wards and make sure those that need it, receive it.

“So, for any chairman to allow misuse or refuse to abide by the guidelines issued, I think that chairman will hold himself responsible.

“All the necessary guidelines, enabling environment for them to do this work expected of them have been given to them.

“Therefore, we don’t expect any failure from them,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that all the LGAs with 10 to 11 wards were expected to get about 1,690 sugar, 1690 pasta, 530 bags of rice,1690 refined salt,400 maize flour and 3,380 noodles, while local governments with 12 wards will get higher due to the population. (NAN)