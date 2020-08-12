CACOVID: Gov. Bagudu warns against diversion of food palliative

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, has warned against diversion of food palliative donated by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The Coalition donated 45 trucks of assorted food items for distribution to the targeted 38,000 vulnerable households in the state.



Bagudu, represented by Balarabe Umar-Yauri, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), gave the charge at a news conference on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He disclosed that the state government had engaged about 40 Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the distribution exercise.



The governor said that the organisations would be engaged in the transportation and distribution of the items in 225 wards across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Bagudu said the measure was imperative to ensure that the targeted households get their share in the food palliative distribution exercise.



He said: “We will ensure that the vulnerable families are fully covered.

“While we take steps to ensure the efficient distribution of the items, the state government, hereby warns the beneficiaries against selling of the palliative.



“We will also ensure that any official found wanting in the discharge of his duty is properly sanctioned.”

The governor assured of fair and equitable distribution of the palliative meant to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bagudu had on Aug. 7, inaugurated the palliative distribution exercise in the state.

The food items distributed include pasta; rice, salt, sugar, flour and noodles, among others. (NAN)

