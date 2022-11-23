CAC unveils platform to strengthen fight against corruption 

By Chinenye Offor

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Wednesday unveiled a Beneficial Ownership Register (BOR) platform in a bid to further strengthen the present administration’s fight against corruption.

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) made the remark, while unveiling the platform to customers and stakeholders in Abuja.

Abubakar said that the BOR platform was also created in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the Open Government Partnership Initiatives at the 2016 London Anti-Corruption Summit.

According to Abubakar, the BOR will provide a simple, precise, and user-friendly environment for the search and provision of information on persons with significant control (PSC), adding “it is accessible in real time via bor.cac.gov.ng’’.

The CAC boss used the forum to reveal that the commission would in the coming weeks launch a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, in line with global best practices.

The registrar-general explained that the CRM would upscale the commission’s customer service by affording customers the opportunity to lodge and resolve complaints in record time.

In its presentation, Oasis Management Company, the BOR developer, described the portal as an automated platform where records of PSC collated by CAC would be stored and accessible both to the general public and for government use.

It said that it offered a search function and information on Persons with Significant Control (PSC) in accordance with the international standard of beneficiary Ownership Data Standards (BODS) under the guidance of the World Bank.

According to it, the BOR also provides an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) gateway for data exchange in accordance with BODS in the required format.

It maintained that the service would provide the module for data exchange between CAC and external applications and databases like the Global Beneficiary Ownership Register.

Speaking on its workability, Oasis said the BOR Portal would enable users to find the Person with Significant Control (PSC) of any entity when a search was initiated with either of the following parameters: entity’s name, entity’s number, PSC first name, and PSC surname.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event includes a question-and-answer session and goodwill messages from notable stakeholders like Security and Exchange Commission( SEC), CBN amongst others ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

