CAC to deliver electronic services to customers from August 10

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), says it will maintain its new policy to deliver electronic services to its customers with effect from Aug. 10.

The Registrar-General of the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Garba, made this known during a news conference in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said that the policy would create sanity in the process and adhere strictly to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC), guidelines for COVID-19.

He said that delivery of companies registration certificates through mailing system was borne out of the need to protect its workers and the customers against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Garba said that companies registration certificates would be sent to customers through courier services or electronically to avoid physical contact with clients except on appointment where necessary.

According to him, the mailing system has proven to be the most effective system, during which about 400 companies’ certificates would be processed and issued out to customers without delay within a week.

He said that the new policy became imperative as the premises of the commission were always overwhelmed with the presence of clients following the ease off of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown by the Federal Government.

“We are a responsible institution, we have to abide by government directives, we cannot continue with this crowd in the premises.

“What we have done is to insist that no physical contact happens with customers any longer.

“From Aug. 10, every other process will be done by mailing and the customers will bear the cost because they pay for transport or buy fuel to drive to the commission. They can as well pay the cost of delivery,” Garba said.

He also noted that only skeletal services would be carried out by the commission while outsiders would no longer be allowed to have access to sensitive documents as practiced in the past.

“We have less than 15 per cent workforce at the moment in the commission,” Garba said.

Some lawyers and customers had protested at CAC offices in Abuja and Lagos on July 23, over poor services and inaccessibility of the portal. (NAN)

