CAC, stakeholders collaborate for effective service delivery

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), says collaboration is critical to enhance efficient service delivery that satisfies the yearnings and aspirations of all stakeholders.

The Registrar-General of CAC, Hussaini Magaji, said this at a One Day interactive session with customers and stakeholders on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Magaji, there is a big gap between the registration process and compliance with post-registration expectations of entities.

“I want to appreciate your several interventions at various stages on this journey.

“ To have in place a reliable legal framework which we collectively gave ourselves to regulate the activities of registered entities.

“You will agree with me that without regulation, the purpose of having the framework is defeated.

“We still have to work together to ensure that issues related to regulation of these entities are seamlessly implemented,” he said.

Magaji said that he was working with management of the commission, to set strategic objectives that would usher in a new symbiotic relationship beneficial to all members.

“The commission under my leadership is continuously engaging with our software vendors, to improve on areas that require urgent attention to make the Companies Registration Portal (CRP) perform optimally.

“ This will resolve problems associated with delay in service delivery.

“The commission has also initiated the process of reviewing our operational checklist to bring it up to speed with international best practices.

“This will go a long way in simplifying our processes and also reduce the time cycle for our services and product delivery.”

Magaji said CAC was upgrading its call centre to a response centre that would attend to customer complaints and enquiries within 24 hours.

He said this would also address the anxiety of getting issues resolved not only on time, but also addressing the overall expectations of customers and stakeholders.

“I will be engaging and collaborating with all of you on a continuous basis to get inputs and suggestions from you.

“This will ensure a good experience in service delivery as we move forward on this journey,” he added.

While commending efforts of stakeholders, Magaji reiterated the commitment of the commission to ensure it attained a status as the best Companies Registries globally.(NAN)

By Lucy Ogalue