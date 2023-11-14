Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CAC secures SON’s quality service certificate

Favour Lashem
By Lucy Ogalue

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has secured the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) ISO 9001:2015 recertification for another three-years.

The certificate is in recognition of the excellent services being rendered by the CAC, the Deputy Director, Budget, Planning, Research, and Statistics, Uzoma Oji, said on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oji who presented the certificate to the Registrar-General of CAC, Hussaini Magaji, said it would expire on July 29, 2026, and urged the commission not to derail in providing efficient services to the public.

He said: ”the milestone achievement follows the re-certification audit of the Commission’s Quality Management System (QMS) by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in July.

”The certification is an attestation by the SON that the quality of services rendered by the Commission to her esteemed customers is in conformity with the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 Standard.”

Receiving the certificate, the CAC’s registrar-general thanked SON for the recognition and commended staff of the commission for their hard work and delivery of excellent services to customers. (NAN)

