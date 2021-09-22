CAC registers 245,000 SMEs free of charge

September 22, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it has registered more than 245,000 Small and Medium Enterprises businesses free charge.

The Registrar-General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that it did this with the approval the Federal Government.

The Federal Government, he said, approved the free registration 250,000 business as part of intervention to assuage the economic effect COVID-19.

He said the Federal Government paid 50 per cent the cost  registration to and more than 245,000 business  were consequently registered.

Abubakar explained that the process was electronic and applicants also got their certificates electronically.

He added that the numbers were divided between the 36 states the federation and the FCT noting that Lagos, Abia and Kano States had the largest numbers.

He said free registration 6, 606 business was approved for 33 states while Abia, Lagos and Kano States would have 7, 906, 9,084 and 8,406 respectively.

Abubakar noted that aggregators were appointed and paid to collect SMEs information and submit same to CAC.

He explained that the commission provided special access for the aggregators for effective service delivery since they were responsible for scanning and uploading  documents.

He added that had to take over from one the aggregators appointed for two states but failed to deliver.

Abubakar said also that the intervention CAC and appointment  substitute aggregators to take over in the two states sped up the process, already nearing completion.

“We are hoping that by end September the exercise will come to an end,’’ he said. (NAN) 

