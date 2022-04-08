CAC president visits Plateau, sues for peace

By Martha Nuhu

The President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Samuel Oladele, has called on communities in Plateau to live in peace with one another.

Oladele made the appeal in Jos on Friday when he arrived for the inauguration service of CAC’s newly created Orekoya Region.

The CAC president also came for the induction of Pastor and Mrs Charles Balogun as pioneer Regional Superintendents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CAC in October 2021, created six new regions namely: Orekoya, Essien, Orogun, Akilin, Sophia Ajayi and Pearce regions.

The Orekoya Region was carved out from the former Medaiyese Region, with the headquarters of the new region located in Jos.

Oladele said, “When Jesus Christ was talking to his disciples, he said wherever you go, declare peace, our feet are good, we bring peace to this state.

“Christians, Muslims and everyone alike, I charge you all to live in peace with one another. I want us to preach peace at all times.

“We bring revival and salvation of souls, we are servants of God and we bring nothing but the peace of God.”

The cleric explained that the visit was to set up a new region in Jos, saying it would bring the church closer to the people.

The Chairman, Bokkos Local Government Council, Mr Joseph Guluwa, who received the cleric, described the visit as significant to the state.

“This visit is very significant to us in Plateau and Bokkos local government, which is the base of CAC in Plateau and the Northern region.

“The president’s arrival will bring revival to the people of Plateau state because he is a man who preaches peace wherever he goes,’’ Guluwa said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

