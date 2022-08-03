CAC  partners NIMC for effective service delivery 

By Chinenye Offor

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), says it is partnering with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as part of its reform initiatives for effective service delivery.

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, the Registrar-General of CAC said this in a statement issued by Mr Rasheed Mahe, CAC’s Head of Media Unit on Wednesday in Abuja.

The registrar-general spoke at the just concluded management retreat held in Kano with the theme: “Corporate Affairs Commission: Consolidating on the Gains of Digital Transformation”.

According to him, the commission’s partnership with NIMC has reached an advanced stage.

Abubakar said when implemented, the CAC might only require NIN enrolment numbers and not signatures to process registration applications as were obtainable in other jurisdictions.

He said that the commission was blessed with highly talented, committed and skilled personnel who worked outside office hours to approve applications from customers.

Abubakar said that training and re-training of its members of staff in all sectors of its operations would continue to receive priority attention in a bid to achieve its mandates.

The registrar-general said that the commission would train 700 members of staff by the end of the year as against the 583 trained in 2021.

Abubakar said that more staff of the Commission would be empowered with working tools, adding that some of the tools would be provided by the World Bank.

He said that the work tools would enable them grant registration approvals even outside of working hours.

Abubakar enjoined staff to re-dedicate themselves to duty, especially those handling approvals to exercise caution in order to guard against avoidable errors.

Speaking on the new insolvency framework in pursuant to CAMA, 2020, the CAC boss enjoined legal practitioners to explore the enormous potential provided by the new legal arrangement

.

In her vote of thanks, the Director, Customer Service, Mrs Ifeoma Isaac lauded the reform initiatives being championed by the registrar-general.

The statement quoted Chairman of the Retreat Planning Committee, Duke Ukaga, as making a presentation on “Update on the Implementation of the 2021 Management Retreat’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day event featured presentations of diverse topics.

They include the Current Innovations on the Companies Registration Portal (CRP), Ease of Doing Business: The Rwandan Experience, the Revised Operations Checklist and an Introduction to the Insolvency Regulations, among others.

NAN reports that a 31-point Communiqué was issued at the end of the two-day retreat. (NAN)

