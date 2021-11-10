CAC General Evangelist, Hezekiah, visits Gov. Fayemi, seeks devt. of religious tourist centres in Ekiti

Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, the General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Worldwide, on Tuesday solicited for the development of religious tourist centres in Ekiti State.

Oladeji made the call during a visit to Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Oladeji said such an intervention from government would help boost the spiritual and socio-economic activities of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit of the CAC leader and his team to the governor is part of the activities marking the Church’s three days of revival programme in the State Capital.

Oladeji said the provision of modern social amenities to some of the notable religious centers in the State would continue to attract religious tourists to the state.

“This will in return contribute in no small measure to develop and boost economic and spiritual activities in the State,” he said.

The renowned cleric also appealed to the governor for the rehabilitation of the sepulchre of the founder of the CAC, Apostle Ayo Babalola at Efon Alaaye.

According to him, this will provide comfort for thousands of worshippers and tourists within and outside the country who throng the venue on a regular basis.

He also solicited for the construction of the road leading to the CAC Prayer Mountain in Erio-Ekiti to provide unhindered access to the mountain by worshipers.

“I have two requests to make, the first is that we want the place where our father, Ayo Babalola, is buried to be attractive.

“If you see the number of people that comes to Efon Alaaye to visit this centre, you will agree with me that attention needed to be given to the place.

“My second request is that I appeal that you assist us to construct the road from Erio junction to Erio Mountain for ease of movement.

“That place is a tourism centre for us in Ekiti, that can contribute positively to the economic activities of the State,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Fayemi, applauded the contribution of the Ministry to the spiritual wellbeing of the people of the state.

He assured that priority attention would be given to the charlet of Apostle Ayo Babalola at Efon Alaaye to make the place attractive and comfortable to religious tourists and other worshipers.

Gov. Fayemi said the State Government would also provide assistance in the construction of the road that leads to Erio Mountain.

At the meeting, attended by the Secretary to the Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji; Special Adviser Governor’s Office, Daramola Foluso; Chairman, Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Elder Oladele Ayeni and a member of the board, Pastor Sesan David, prayers were offered for the governor, members of his cabinet, the state and the country as a whole. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...