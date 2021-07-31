CAC committed to sustaining digitisation for better service delivery – Registrar General

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it remains committed to sustaining the CAC’s digitisation efforts for better service delivery and sourcing of more revenue for the government.



A statement by Mr Rasheed Mahe, CAC’s Head Media Unit on Saturday, said the Registrar General of the commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar made this known in Kaduna while declaring open the commission’s 2021 Management Retreat with the theme, `Digital Economy: The Role of Corporate Affairs Commission’.



The statement stressed that CAC was vigorously reforming its operations in accordance with global best practices.



It noted that work on the deployment of Limited Partnership (LP) and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) was nearing completion.



On the commission’s improved revenue, the registrar general said the commission in the year 2020 paid more than N3 billion operating surplus into the federation account and also settled more than N5 billion inherited liabilities, amongst others.



He expressed regret that the commission had, prior to his assumption of office, been spending more than 101% of its revenue on staff cost alone.



He, therefore pledged to continue to prioritise the training and retraining of staff, adding that the commission would soon organise its 2020 promotion examination and also embark on the training of more than 400 staffers.



He charged staffers of the commission yet to be vaccinated against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to voluntarily submit themselves for innoculation.



Abubakar pledged remain focused on working assiduously for the further growth of the commission.



The statement said that Olayemi Oyeniyi, the commission’s Director of Human Resources who delivered a speech at the event, said commission would migrate from the use of Annual Performance Evaluation Review (APER) to Key Performance Indicators (KPI).



Oyeniyi, who described the APER system as subjective and obsolete, revealed that the KPI method was structured into parts A, B, and C, consisting of assessment for the year under review and the upcoming year, amongst others.

Digitisation is the process of converting information into a digital (i.e. computer-readable) format.



The result is the representation of an object, image, sound, document, or signal (usually an analog signal) by generating a series of numbers that describe a discrete set of points or samples.



Digitisation is of crucial importance to data processing, storage and transmission, because it “allows information of all kinds in all formats to be carried with the same efficiency and also intermingled”. (NAN)

