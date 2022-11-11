CAC commends minister over support to commission, other agencies

By Chinenye Offor

The Registrar-General (R-G) of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has lauded Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, for his support to agencies under him.

Abubakar made the commendation in a goodwill message he delivered on behalf of agencies and parastatals under the ministry, at the 14th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment (NCITI) 2022, currently holding in Bauchi.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Rasheed Mahe, CAC’s Head of Media Unit on Friday, who disclosed that this year’s event was themed: “Strengthening Industry, Trade and Investment Sector in Promoting Development in the Country.”

The R-G lauded Adebayo for giving agencies under the ministry the free hand to discharge their mandates.

Abubakar thanked the minister for what he described as; “timeous and flexible attention” he often gave to requests from agencies.

He cited the approval by the minister, for companies to hold remote meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said helped to boost Nigeria’s economy.

He said the meetings provided the window for public companies to meet and take critical decisions to ensure their survival.

According to Abubakar, the minister, whose resilience to work helps agencies under his supervision achieve their targets and goals, is worthy of emulation.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the event, which began on Monday, will end on Friday. (NAN)

