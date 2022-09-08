CAC collaborates with NEPC to boost non-oil exports

By Chinenye Offor

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has pledged continued support to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) as it strives to improve online services to grow the non-oil exports sector.

The Registrar-General of the commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar made the pledge when he received Dr Ezra Yakusak, the Executive Director of the NEPC, who paid a courtesy visit in his office.

Abubakar said that the commission had ensured series of collaborations with other sister government agencies in a bid to promote growth in various sectors of the economy.

According to him, in order to ensure seamless interface, the commission granted Application Programme Interface (API) to several embassies and agencies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), among others.

The CAC boss said that the commission was further building synergy with some regulatory agencies, particularly on inactive status of some companies to encourage compliance.

He said that such synergy would soon include verification with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The registrar-general however cautioned against submission of manifestly false information to the commission as such action was liable to two years imprisonment under the provisions of CAMA 2020.

Abubakar said that in line with the ease of doing business initiatives of the administration, companies now have the choice to make all their post incorporation filings directly to the commission without going through agents after due creation of Entity Electronic Account (EEA).

Earlier, Dr Ezra Yakusak said that the visit was to among others seek collaboration particularly on improving their online interface for seamless operations.

Yakusak told the registrar-general that although the NEPC had digitised its operations to address procedural hurdles in non-oil export business, collaboration with the CAC was critical to export facilitation.

He said that from 2017 to date the council had registered 23,000 exporters, adding that CAC’s support would enable them transform some of its current manual processes to digital.

The NEPC boss used the forum to laud the commission’s reform initiatives aimed at promoting ease of doing business. (NAN)

