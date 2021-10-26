CAC boss tasks journalists on fair reportage

The Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar has tasked media practitioners to always abide by their professional ethics in their reportage.

The Registrar General gave the charge when he received the Management of Business Day Newspaper in Abuja, in a statement signed by Mr Rasheed Mahe, the Head, Media Unit,.

Abubakar emphasised the importance of fair and balanced reportage, describing media as the mirrors of the society.

He said that sensitisation through media was paramount in the success of any organisation because journalists were key players in ensuring that citizens were mobilised.

He, therefore, highlighted some of the reform initiatives of the commision, which he said were aimed at making the CAC operate at par with its global peers.

Earlier, the Management of Business Day Newspapers had applauded the reform initiatives of the Corporate Affairs Commission under the leadership of the Registrar General/CEO, Alhaji Garba Abubakar.

Speaking on behalf of the management, the Publisher/CEO, Mr Frank Aigbogun noted with satisfaction the current digitisation of CAC operations geared toward improving the country’s business environment.

He enjoined the registrar-general to sustain the tempo, describing CAC as strategic to the realisation the ease of doing business initiative of the Federal Government.

Aigbogun used the forum to solicit for enhanced collaboration with the commission to ensure proper public sensitisation on the activities and achievements of the commission.

He pledged to maintain a relationship that would guarantee what he called seamless dissemination of information relating to the activities and achievements of the commission.

The entourage of the Business Day management included Managing Director, Dr Ogho Okoti and other top management staff. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...