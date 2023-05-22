CAC boss highlights achievements under Buhari regime

By Lucy Ogalue

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says major strides were achieved by the commission under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The Registrar-General of CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“All what we have been able to achieve, all the reforms from my appointment to the amendment of CAMA, to all the regulations that we have issued, were done under this administration.

“And it has been fantastic. We have never gotten to this level in our company’s new development in Nigeria, and we have never had a registry that is fully digitised before now.

“And for the first time, Nigeria is recognised by the Comity of Nations as a country that has a publicly available register. No government has achieved that before,” Abubakar said.

According to the registrar-general, Nigeria has become a reference point globally; we are even invited to speak globally on some of these reforms at no cost to Nigeria.

He reiterated that a delegation was coming from other countries to attend the inauguration of CAC’s Beneficial Ownership Register.

He said the register was one of the landmark achievements of the present administration, which would support the anti-corruption initiative of the government.

Abubakar said: “The delegation is coming to understudy what we have done in the commission. So the government has excelled.(NAN)