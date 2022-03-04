CAC, a point of excellence in service delivery, says world bank 

The World Bank has commended the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a point of excellence in service delivery.



According to a statement by CAC’s Head of Media, Mr Rasheed Mahe, on Friday, the commendation came as the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) deployed Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) for the commission.



Mahe said, during a recent engagement with the BPSR, World Bank validated CAC’s position as a star performer amongst service organisations in the country.



He said that the BPSR highlighted the benefits attached to the SAT and recalled Federal Government’s earlier approval for its deployment in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.



“BPSR revealed that in addition to the CAC Abuja office, other CAC offices in Kano, Enugu and Lagos would benefit from the exercise which brings out assessment result by the end of the 1st Quarter, 2022.



“It further stated that the SAT has so far been deployed in about 11 other sister government agencies,” Mahe said.



He added that BPSR also applauded the reform initiatives of the CAC and enjoined the Management and Staff of the Commission to continue to support the laudable initiatives of the Registrar-Genersl, Ahaji Garba Abubakar, for the overall growth of the economy.



Meanwhile, the CAC Registrar-General said that the Commission’s resolve to submit itself for the assessment was borne out of the desire to ensure continuous improvement in its services.



Abubakar said that the CAC would leverage on the SAT to enhance its performance.



He revealed that in a bid to further enhance its processes, the CAC had started the process of obtaining further Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) certification in the area of Information Security Management System.



He reiterated his commitment towards ensuring continuous improvement of CAC services to enable it operate at par with its global peers. (NAN)

