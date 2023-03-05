C’ River students advocate power rotation for equity 

By Christian Njoku

The Cross River Students Leadership Forum has called on government and people of the state to continue in its power rotation principle among the three senatorial district for equity and peace.

The students disclosed this at a media briefing on Saturday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the issue of power rotation in the state has been a highly debated one among the major political parties in the state.

NAN also reports that Mr Donald Duke from the Southern Senatorial District led the state between 1999 to 2007, Sen. Liyel Imoke from the Central led from 2007 to 2015 while the present Gov. Ben Ayade from the North, has led from 2015 to 2023.

Mr Edet Boniface, Chairman of the forum, said that after due consultations and in-depth analysis of events, they discovered that the principle of rotation had been the basis of peace enjoyed in the state.

“We have resolved to endorse a candidate whose candidature has fulfilled the power rotation principle of the state, Sen. Bassey Otu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The forum wishes to implore all well-meaning students of Cross River in various institutions around the state to go out en masse on March 11 to vote Otu who is from the Southern Senatorial District.

“Voting him is not for ethnic reasons but to maintain the political balance and peace enjoyed in the state in the last 23 years,” he asserted.

He added that Otu is the most favoured candidate by the argument of time and also the most student friendly due to his programmes in the education sector.

Similarly, Mr Tyron Bassey, President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the University of Calabar said they stood for truth, equity and fairness.

Bassey said they supported the “back to south” agenda which would enable every senatorial district in the state feel a sense of belonging and promote unity. (NAN)