C/River State govt. rescues three kidnap victims, demolish kidnappers houses

Cross River state government demolished five buildings belonging to suspected kidnappers in Asabanka community in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The demolition followed the rescue of a medical doctor, Vincent Maduka, who was kidnapped on Dec. 9 and rescued unconditionally by the newly-created security outfit in the state “Operation Akpakwu’’.

Mr Leo Inyambe, the State Security Adviser, South, to Gov. Ben Ayade, led the demolition team and said that Ayade had given his word that he had zero tolerance to crime in the state.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the demolition site that the state was out for kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists and other criminals.