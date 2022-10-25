C/River Speaker donates land to Catholic Church

By George Odok

Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, has donated a piece of land to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Ikot Eneobong, 8 Miles, Calabar.

Jonah-Williams unveiled this development during the official handover and signing of the deed of the land documents in his office on Tuesday in Calabar.

According to him, “I donated the land to be used for the construction of a church and priest’s residence.”

The Speaker said he was led by the spirit to donate the land without a request from the church, adding that churches have played significant roles in his elections as a lawmaker over the years.

The Speaker, who is also the Senate candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Cross River Central, in the 2023 polls, solicited the continuous support of the church through prayers.

He promised that he would not relent in advancing the work of God.

Responding, the Priest in charge of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Augustine Asuquo, expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his love and generosity to the church.

“It is uncommon to receive this kind of gift from someone who is not a parishioner here.

“We treasure this great gift of land to the church and we will remain grateful to you for this magnificent act of kindness,” he said.

Fr. Asuquo later presented an award of selfless service to God and humanity to the Speaker, in recognition of his contributions towards the growth of the church. (NAN)

